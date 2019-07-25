UNHCR Jordan Thematic Update: Livelihood Opportunities for Refugees (July 2019)

Operational Context

Livelihoods is a key component in enhancing refugee economic inclusion in line with the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), which underscores the need to mobilize additional actors and to adopt a whole-of society approach to strengthen refugee self-reliance and help ease pressure on host countries. Promoting refugees economic inclusion is a key development area that enables the achievement of such objectives and contribute to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Leveraging the growing global momentum, UNHCR Jordan is working to translate the objectives of the GCR into impactful results for persons of concern, including through follow-up on pledges made through the 2019 Global Refugee Forum (GRF). Contributing to this global roll-out of the GCR, the Livelihoods unit has worked towards the following results:

1) Collaborate in joint advocacy, through the Livelihoods Working Group, to enable refugees to work through disseminating information on the right to work, access to economic opportunities and existing services.

2) Seek new partnerships and strengthen existing ones, including with the donor community, private sector, development actors, government institutions and specialized agencies to advance the economic inclusion of refugees.

3) Enhance ongoing livelihoods and economic inclusion programming through evidence-based and market-driven approaches.

The Livelihoods unit works closely with multi-functional teams on subjects including, but not limited to, protection, education, cash assistance, partnerships, research and analytics. Externally, the unit helped in promoting refugees’ economic inclusion through effective partnerships and Livelihood Working Group (LWG) with relevant government line ministries, development actors like GIZ and JICA, private sector, International labour Organization (ILO) and UN agencies, international organisations and NGOs, and research institutions and universities, both at the global and country levels.

In addition, the ILO adopted the Guiding principles on the access of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons to the labour market, thus becoming a key player in the realisation of the Jordan Compact. The Letter of Understanding between UNHCR and the ILOallows for synergies, increased coordination and more effective advocacy.

Jordan Compact

Support to Ministry of Labour

A key commitment of the London Conference in 2016 was that the Jordanian Government would start issuing work permits for Syrian refugees in mainly construction and agriculture sectors. As of the end of June 2019, the cumulative number of work permits registered with the Ministry of Labour stands at 146,178 out of whom 17,024 have been issued in 2019.

The regulatory system which facilitates access of Syrian refugees to work permits was improved with new decrees adopted in 2018, including the extension of the grace period of waiving fees of work permits issuance till end of 2019. UNHCR has been supporting the Ministry of Labour in applying the necessary regulatory changes in order to implement the work permits system.