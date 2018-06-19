19 Jun 2018

UNHCR Jordan Factsheet - June 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (267.17 KB)

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syria crisis, with the second highest share of refugees compared to its population in the world, 89 refugees per 1,000 inhabitants.

The majority of Syrian refugees in Jordan live in urban areas and in poverty: over 85% live below the poverty line. 48% of refugees are children, and 4% are elderly.

The Government of Jordan has taken steps to open formal employment opportunities for Syrians. Nearly 50,000 refugees have active work permits.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.