UNHCR Jordan Factsheet - June 2018

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syria crisis, with the second highest share of refugees compared to its population in the world, 89 refugees per 1,000 inhabitants.

The majority of Syrian refugees in Jordan live in urban areas and in poverty: over 85% live below the poverty line. 48% of refugees are children, and 4% are elderly.

The Government of Jordan has taken steps to open formal employment opportunities for Syrians. Nearly 50,000 refugees have active work permits.