UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (May 2019)

Azraq is home to 35,790 Syrian refugees, nearly 22% are under five years old.

60% are children, including 240 unaccompanied and separated children.

1,204 Syrian refugees (3%) have disabilities in the camp.

1 in 4 households are headed by women.

8,952 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

All inhabited shelters in the camp are connected with electricity.