UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (May 2019)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 31 May 2019 — View Original
Azraq is home to 35,790 Syrian refugees, nearly 22% are under five years old.
60% are children, including 240 unaccompanied and separated children.
1,204 Syrian refugees (3%) have disabilities in the camp.
1 in 4 households are headed by women.
8,952 shelters are currently in use in the camp.
All inhabited shelters in the camp are connected with electricity.