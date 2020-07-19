UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (June 2020)

Azraq is home to 36,904 Syrian refugees, nearly 21% are under five years old.

61% are children, including 100 unaccompanied and separated children.

1,172 Syrian refugees (3.18%) have disabilities in the camp.

1 in 4 households are headed by women.

8,684 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

All allocated shelters in the camp are connected to electricity.

Achievements

COORDINATION

Working with Partners