20 Jun 2018

UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (June 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
36,699 refugees are currently in the camp, from a total of 40,092 persons of concern registered.

59.68% are children, including 278 unaccompanied minors.

There are 1,288 recorded disabilities in the camp; 37.23% of these are within children.

3 in 10 households are headed by women 8,823 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

10,479 have been built since Azraq opened in 2014.

UNHCR works with the following Governmental and humanitarian partners in Azraq Camp: 4 Governmental partners: The Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (MPWH), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education (MoE). 27 humanitarian partners: Action Against Hunger (AAH), Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), Arab Medical Relief (AMR), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and DevelopmentLegal Aid, CARE, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Finn Church Aid, Fundacion Promocion Social de la Cultura (FPSC), Humanity and Inclusion (HI), International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Orthodox Christina Charities (IOCC), International Organization for Migration (IOM), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Noor al Hussein Foundation (NHF), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Plan International, Questscope, Relief International, Save the Children, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UNOPS, World Food Programme (WFP), War Child and World Vision (WV).
Azraq refugee camp was opened in April 2014. The camp management is co-coordinated by Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. Azraq camp currently host 36,699 refugees in four villages out of 40,092 registered refugees. The camp has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 120,000 - 130,000 refugees at maximum capacity. The village-based approach aims to foster a greater sense of ownership and community among residents. The camp has a coordination mechanism composed of different agencies, which include camp coordination, inter-agency community representatives meetings, sectors and Task Force meetings including information sessions. The Inter-agency Camp Coordination Meetings are chaired by UNHCR.
In 2018, Azraq has hosted several high level visits, including the Federal President of Germany, FrankWalter Steinmeier, the Canadian Director General of Humanitarian Assistance Mr. Stephen Salewicz, the German Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Heiko Maas, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Jordan, Mr Petr Hladik, UNHCR Eminent Advocate Dato’ Sri Prof. Dr Tahir and Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ms. Anne-Mari Virolainen and members of the IKEA Board of Directors.

