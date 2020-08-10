Jordan + 1 more
UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (July 2020)
Azraq is home to 36,874 Syrian refugees, nearly 21% are under five years old.
61.50% are children, including 100 unaccompanied and separated children. 1,179 Syrian refugees (3.20%) have disabilities in the camp. 1 in 4 households are headed by women.
8,660 shelters are currently in use in the camp.
All allocated shelters in the camp are connected to electricity.
COORDINATION
Working with Partners
▪ The camp management is co-coordinated by Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. The camp has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 120,000 - 130,000 refugees at maximum capacity.
The village-based approach aims to foster a greater sense of ownership and community among residents. The camp has a coordination mechanism composed of different agencies, which include camp coordination, interagency community representatives’ meetings, sectors and Task Force meetings including information sessions.
▪ UNHCR works with the following Governmental and humanitarian partners in Azraq Camp:
▪ 6 Governmental partners: The Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), the Ministry of Labour and Housing (MPWH), the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), Sharia’a Court, Civil Registry Department and Family Protection Department.
▪ 6 UN agencies: International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA),
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women.
▪ 16 International NGOs: Action Against Hunger (AAH), Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), CARE, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Finn Church Aid, International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC),
International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Plan International,
Questscope, Relief International, War Child and World Vision (WV).
▪ 6 National NGOs: Al Hussein Society (AHS), Arab Medical Relief (AMR), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD), Noor al Hussein Foundation (NHF), Holy Land Institute for Deaf (HLID), and Business Development Centre (BDC).
COVID-19 Preparedness and Response measures:
Reopening of the Camp and Closing of the Quarantine Site: As of 26/07/2020, the government of Jordan announced the reopening of the camp for the in-and-out movements of refugees through leave and work permits. Consequently, all returnees among the active population – after the screening of temperature – will proceed to their respective shelters. It is worth mentioning that having the Quarantine site entailed the presence of Essential Staff for 24/7. There have been no coronavirus cases recorded in the Camp.
Quarantine/isolation site for spontaneous returnees was setup as of 31 March, when the Public Area started receiving the returnees to the camp with WASH facilities and Kitchens. All “new arrival” have been be accommodated there for 14 days or so. This step was taken as a precautionary measure to help preventing the spread of CoVID-19. Up to 850 returnees transited through the quarantine area.
Risk communication and community engagement including awareness and hygiene promotion messages are being delivered to the refugee community daily through different mechanisms.
Front line workers, and healthcare staff from several partners and organizations were trained on infection prevention and control. Business continuity plan for health partners ensures support for the continuation of critical functions during COVID-19 response, such as primary health care.
Enhancement of community-based response through training of community health workers was carried out.
Contingency plan of the camp is in place, in particular the Health sector has finalized preparedness for case management of mild cases of COVID-19 at primary healthcare level, which includes medication and medical consumables in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.
Surveillance and monitorization systems of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and Influenzas Like Illnesses (ILI) alerts are in place.
Case definition and referral pathway of suspected cases are shared continuously with health partners. In response to the situation, all health facilities have applied infection control measures and installed separated triage area as a transit for suspected cases to be transferred to Zarqa hospital.
Thermal screening is applied on the camp’s gate through health partner with support from SRAD, and SOPs were developed and shared with all involved parties.
UNHCR is operating a reduced staff in Azraq but all urgent protection needs continue to be addressed. Essential services including hospitals, clinics and supermarkets remain open.