UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (July 2020)

Azraq is home to 36,874 Syrian refugees, nearly 21% are under five years old.

61.50% are children, including 100 unaccompanied and separated children. 1,179 Syrian refugees (3.20%) have disabilities in the camp. 1 in 4 households are headed by women.

8,660 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

All allocated shelters in the camp are connected to electricity.

COORDINATION

Working with Partners

▪ The camp management is co-coordinated by Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. The camp has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 120,000 - 130,000 refugees at maximum capacity.

The village-based approach aims to foster a greater sense of ownership and community among residents. The camp has a coordination mechanism composed of different agencies, which include camp coordination, interagency community representatives’ meetings, sectors and Task Force meetings including information sessions.

▪ UNHCR works with the following Governmental and humanitarian partners in Azraq Camp:

▪ 6 Governmental partners: The Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), the Ministry of Labour and Housing (MPWH), the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), Sharia’a Court, Civil Registry Department and Family Protection Department.

▪ 6 UN agencies: International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA),

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women.

▪ 16 International NGOs: Action Against Hunger (AAH), Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), CARE, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Finn Church Aid, International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC),

International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Plan International,

Questscope, Relief International, War Child and World Vision (WV).

▪ 6 National NGOs: Al Hussein Society (AHS), Arab Medical Relief (AMR), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD), Noor al Hussein Foundation (NHF), Holy Land Institute for Deaf (HLID), and Business Development Centre (BDC).

COVID-19 Preparedness and Response measures: