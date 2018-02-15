15 Feb 2018

UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (January 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (315.44 KB)

36,605 refugees are currently in the camp, from a total of 53,782persons of concern registered.

57.10% are children, including 268 unaccompanied minors

There are 1,227 recorded disabilities in the camp; 36.76% of these are within children.

3 in 10 households are headed by women

8,823 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

10,479 have been built since Azraq opened in 2014.

Working with Partners+

UNHCR works with the following partners in Azraq Camp:

The Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, ACF, ACTED, AMR, ARDD-Legal Aid, CARE, DRC, Finn Church Aid, FPSC, Humanity and Inclusion (HI), ICRC, IMC, IOCC, IOM, IRC, Mercy Corps, NHF, NRC, Plan International, Questscope, Relief International, Save the Children, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNOPS, WFP, War Child and World Vision.

