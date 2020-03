Azraq is home to 36,543 Syrian refugees, nearly 21% are under five years old. 61% are children, including 121 unaccompanied and separated children.

1,108 Syrian refugees (3.03%) have disabilities in the camp. 1 in 4 households are headed by women.

8,718 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

All allocated shelters in the camp are connected to electricity