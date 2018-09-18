UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (August 2018)

Azraq is home to 40,901 Syrian refugees, nearly 22% are under five years old.

60% are children, including 314 unaccompanied minors.

1,438 Syrian refugees (4%) have disabilities in the camp.

3 in 10 households are headed by women.

8,895 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

10,479 have been built since Azraq opened in 2014.

Working with Partners

UNHCR works with the following Governmental and humanitarian partners in Azraq Camp: 4 Governmental partners: The Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (MPWH), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) 27 humanitarian partners: Action Against Hunger (AAH), Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), Al Hussein Society (AHS), Arab Medical Relief (AMR), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development-Legal Aid, CARE, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Finn Church Aid, Holy Land Institute for Deaf (HLID), International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Orthodox Christina Charities (IOCC), International Organization for Migration (IOM), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Noor al Hussein Foundation (NHF), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Plan International, Questscope, Relief International, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UNOPS, World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women, War Child and World Vision (WV).

Azraq refugee camp was opened in April 2014. The camp management is co-coordinated by Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. Azraq camp currently host 40,901 Syrian refugees. The camp has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 120,000 - 130,000 refugees at maximum capacity.

The village-based approach aims to foster a greater sense of ownership and community among residents.

The camp has a coordination mechanism composed of different agencies, which include camp coordination, inter-agency community representatives meetings, sectors and Task Force meetings including information sessions.

In 2018, Azraq has hosted several high level visits, including the Federal President of Germany, FrankWalter Steinmeier, the Canadian Director General of Humanitarian Assistance Mr. Stephen Salewicz, the German Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Heiko Maas, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Jordan, Mr Petr Hladik, UNHCR Eminent Advocate Dato’ Sri Prof. Dr Tahir, Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ms. Anne-Mari Virolainen, IKEA Board Members, Finland Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Financing SDGs delegation and Australian Minister-Counsellor (Immigration), UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Alfonso Tomas Araullo, USA for UNHCR Board Members and Netherlands National MPs and a Member of European Parliament, UK Minister for Immigration Hon. Caroline Nokes, French Foreign Minister, Mr JeanYves LE DRIAN and German MP Prof. Dr. Stephan Harbarth.