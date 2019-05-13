UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (April 2019)
Azraq is home to 35,752 Syrian refugees, nearly 22% are under five years old.
60% are children, including 240 unaccompanied and separated children.
1,204 Syrian refugees (3%) have disabilities in the camp.
1 in 4 households are headed by women.
8,952 shelters are currently in use in the camp.
All inhabited shelters in the camp are connected with electricity.
Main Activities
Protection
UNHCR is the lead protection agency in the camp, co-chairing with DRC the PWG and with IRC the CP/SGBV SWG at camp level. Protection staff are present at the Registration/Protection area to conduct interviews and respond to queries. Staff conduct visits throughout the camp to monitor and respond to refugees’ protection concerns. In addition, UNHCR provides documentation and counselling services to refugees. UNHCR works with various national and international partners on child protection issues and to respond to SGBV concerns. UNHCR chairs the BID panel which convenes at Azraq Camp to discuss the complex cases of UASC and children at risk in the camp.
UNHCR has a dedicated team of staff from Protection, Registration and Field at the Reception Area to receive refugees coming from the urban, or other camps to assist them with counselling, shelter allocation and Non Food Items (NFIs) assistance. UNHCR also coordinates with national and international partners to provide immediate services to persons at heightened risk who arrive to Azraq Camp; including women (at risk of) SGBV, persons with disabilities, older persons at risk or persons with specific mental health concerns.
Education
- Out of 12,703 school age children in the camp, 10,287 are enrolled in formal school, 420 in Kindergarten, 3,639 in Learning Support Services, 606 in non-formal education (231 students in catch up, and 375 in drop out programs), and 1,809 children are out of school (14 %). The schools are being supported by UNICEF and the Jordanian Ministry of Education to guarantee access to education for all children in the camp while WFP provides healthy meals to all the students. Schools operate two shifts, girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon. In addition, there are Makani Centres (Child Friendly Spaces) providing learning and psychosocial support servicers to boys and girls. Kindergarten facilities and day care activities are also available in the camp. Currently, a total of 18 students from Azraq camp have been granted Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative, known as DAFI, scholarships to study for Bachelor degrees in Jordanian Universities.