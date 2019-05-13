UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Azraq Refugee Camp (April 2019)

Azraq is home to 35,752 Syrian refugees, nearly 22% are under five years old.

60% are children, including 240 unaccompanied and separated children.

1,204 Syrian refugees (3%) have disabilities in the camp.

1 in 4 households are headed by women.

8,952 shelters are currently in use in the camp.

All inhabited shelters in the camp are connected with electricity.

Main Activities

Protection

UNHCR is the lead protection agency in the camp, co-chairing with DRC the PWG and with IRC the CP/SGBV SWG at camp level. Protection staff are present at the Registration/Protection area to conduct interviews and respond to queries. Staff conduct visits throughout the camp to monitor and respond to refugees’ protection concerns. In addition, UNHCR provides documentation and counselling services to refugees. UNHCR works with various national and international partners on child protection issues and to respond to SGBV concerns. UNHCR chairs the BID panel which convenes at Azraq Camp to discuss the complex cases of UASC and children at risk in the camp.

UNHCR has a dedicated team of staff from Protection, Registration and Field at the Reception Area to receive refugees coming from the urban, or other camps to assist them with counselling, shelter allocation and Non Food Items (NFIs) assistance. UNHCR also coordinates with national and international partners to provide immediate services to persons at heightened risk who arrive to Azraq Camp; including women (at risk of) SGBV, persons with disabilities, older persons at risk or persons with specific mental health concerns.

Education