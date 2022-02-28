Jordan
UNHCR Jordan: COVID-19 situation for refugees in Jordan (January 2022)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
-Over 90% of the Syrian refugee population in camps in Jordan, about50% of the Syrian and about 40% of the non-Syrian refugee populationin urban areas (18years and above) have received at least one dose ofthe COVID-19 vaccine.
New vaccination stations have been set up in UNHCR RegistrationCentres in Amman, Mafraq and Irbid, as well as community centresacross Jordan. As of January, mobile vaccination stations have alsobeen deployed to southern governorates to reach more people. Over12,600people have been vaccinated through these efforts as ofmid-February.
Some 80,000refugee families have received UNHCR’s cash compen-sation for transportation to and from the vaccination centre, as part of the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates among the refugee population.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
- Awareness raising about the COVID-19 vaccination program,through focus group discussions, the UNHCR Helpline, outreach volunteers, FAQs, social media, and more
-Enhanced community engagement and communications via SMStext, social media and WhatsApp to refugee populations
In-camp vaccination centres in Zaatari and Azraq camps, upgrading ofquarantine facilities, and PPE provision for frontline workers/refugees
Health screening procedures, surveillance and monitoring
Remote services, protection hotlines and the Help website
Supporting refugee access to e-learning platforms