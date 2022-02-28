UNHCR Jordan: COVID-19 situation for refugees in Jordan (January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

-Over 90% of the Syrian refugee population in camps in Jordan, about50% of the Syrian and about 40% of the non-Syrian refugee populationin urban areas (18years and above) have received at least one dose ofthe COVID-19 vaccine.

New vaccination stations have been set up in UNHCR RegistrationCentres in Amman, Mafraq and Irbid, as well as community centresacross Jordan. As of January, mobile vaccination stations have alsobeen deployed to southern governorates to reach more people. Over12,600people have been vaccinated through these efforts as ofmid-February.

Some 80,000refugee families have received UNHCR’s cash compen-sation for transportation to and from the vaccination centre, as part of the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates among the refugee population.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Awareness raising about the COVID-19 vaccination program,through focus group discussions, the UNHCR Helpline, outreach volunteers, FAQs, social media, and more

-Enhanced community engagement and communications via SMStext, social media and WhatsApp to refugee populations