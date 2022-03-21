UNHCR Jordan: COVID-19 situation for refugees in Jordan (February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 90% of the Syrian refugee population in camps in Jordan, about 50% of the Syrian and about 40% of the non-Syrian refugee population in urban areas (18years and above) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination stations deployed in UNHCR Registration Centres in Amman, Mafraq and Irbid, as well as community centres across Jordan, continue to receive refugees and Jordanians, and have vaccinated over 15,500people as of mid-March.