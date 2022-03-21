Jordan + 1 more
UNHCR Jordan: COVID-19 situation for refugees in Jordan (February 2022)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Over 90% of the Syrian refugee population in camps in Jordan, about 50% of the Syrian and about 40% of the non-Syrian refugee population in urban areas (18years and above) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination stations deployed in UNHCR Registration Centres in Amman, Mafraq and Irbid, as well as community centres across Jordan, continue to receive refugees and Jordanians, and have vaccinated over 15,500people as of mid-March.
Some 95,000refugee families have received UNHCR’s cash compen-sation for transportation to and from the vaccination centre, as part of the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates among the refugee population.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Awareness raising about the COVID-19 vaccination program, through focus group discussions, the UNHCR Helpline, outreach volunteers , FAQs, social media, and more
Enhanced community engagement and communications via SMS text, social media and WhatsApp to refugee populations
In-camp vaccination centres in Zaatari and Azraq camps, upgrading of quarantine facilities, and PPE provision for frontline workers/refugees
Health screening procedures, surveillance and monitoring
Remote services, protection hotlines and the Help website
Supporting refugee access to e-learning platforms