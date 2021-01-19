UNHCR Jordan COVID-19 response (17 January 2021)

2021 begins with an improved epidemiological situation, first vaccinations administered

The last month of 2020 saw an improvement of the epidemiological situation in Jordan, with the number of daily cases decreasing significantly. The total case count currently stands at 310,967, with 4,091 deaths. The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech, approved by JFDA, arrived in Jordan in the end of December and beginning of January and vaccinations started on 13 January. The government also announced a lift of some of the restrictive measures, including Friday lockdowns, and a gradual reopening of many sectors, including schools. In refugee camps, COVID-19 cases currently stand at a total of 2,094 of which 1,891 (90%) have recovered, while nine persons of concern (PoCs) have passed away because of COVID-19. The number of PoC cases remains below the national average, with 1.7% of the refugee camp population having tested positive, compared to 3% of the total Jordanian population. Aligned with national policy so far, refugees are included in the national COVID-19 vaccination plan and, as such, are entitled to receive the vaccine free of charge. The fact that Jordan has been one the first countries in the world to start vaccinating refugees has been highly praised by top UN officials, including at UNHCR and WHO, as an example to follow to reduce the spread of the virus.