UNHCR Jordan COVID-19 response (10 December 2020)

COVID-19 cases in Jordan double in November, first deaths reported among refugees

The spread of COVID-19 in Jordan continues, with cases more than doubling in the month of November and the number of deaths tripling. The end of November and early December though have seen a bit of stabilisation in numbers, with total cases reaching 250,219 and 3,206 deaths. The government continues efforts to increase the capacity of the health system, by designating additional hospitals, wards, and ICU beds to treat COVID-19 patients, while also investing in building field hospitals to better handle the outbreak. Some restrictions, including Friday lockdowns and extended curfew hours, remain in place.

COVID-19 cases in refugee camps also increased, with a total of 1,360 persons of concern (PoC) having tested positive, of which 1,059 (78%) have recovered. The first deaths -three elderly refugees with underlying medical conditions- were recorded in Zaatari (2) and Azraq (1) in addition to three refugees who passed away in urban areas. While the number of PoC cases has increased, it remains below the national average, with 1.2% of the refugee camp population having tested positive, compared to 2.4% of the total Jordanian population. Aligned with national policy so far, of including refugees in the National Health Response Plan, the government will also include refugees in the national COVID-19 vaccination plan. Additionally, following direct advocacy from UNHCR, MoH will issue a number of temporary licenses to refugee medical professionals to support the national COVID-19 response.