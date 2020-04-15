UNHCR Jordan COVID 19 Operational Update 22/03/2020

• Refugees access to health services: while no case of Corona Virus has been identified among the refugee population, the Government of Jordan has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes refugee camps which have been put under restrictions of movement – only essential and health staff are being given access. Nevertheless, GoJ has provided assurances that refugees will continue to be able to access national health services on par with Jordanian nationals, including referral of suspect cases to quarantine sites, and requisite treatment.

• Feedback from refugees has been largely positive so far. UNHCR is coordinating a Communication with Communities (CwC) strategy with WFP and UNICEF to disseminate key messages to refugees in urban areas and refugee camps on the COVID-19 preparedness, its implications on services and what to do in case of illness, as per Government guidelines. The two-way communication tools being used include a variety of channels, such as SMS, WhatsApp groups and social media platforms.

• UNHCR is coordinating management of movements of critical staff to and from refugee camps across all UN agencies and partners in coordination with MOFA, since there is a limited number of slots available for staff servicing all camps across the Kingdom.

• UNHCR has its Contingency plan in place which captures both preparedness and response measures in support of the refugee population in Jordan. The plan is aligned with the eight pillars of the GoJ National preparedness and response plan. An internal COVID-19 crisis management team is reviewing daily developments, preparedness planning and response measures. Similar coordination bodies are set up at camp level. As of 16/03, UNHCR’s Business Continuity Plan is activated and most staff operate by remote.

• Procurement and pre-positioning of consumables for refugees has taken place centrally to be distributed in kind, including for those with special needs, specifically diapers and sanitary materials.

• Refugee camps: UNHCR is operating a reduced team in Zaatari and Azraq but all urgent protection needs continue to be addressed. Essential services including hospitals, clinics and supermarkets remain open. Temperature screening at the entrance has begun in both camps. Electricity provision has been enhanced, while water and sewerage services are normal.

• For camp supermarkets, additional hours of opening will be enacted, as well as restriction on bread buying and crowd control measures for male/female lines and provisions for the most vulnerable. WFP has pre-positioned food rations in case of diminishing informal market, although goods and materials still allowed entry to the camp.

• UNHCR has been attending the Health Development Partners Forum (latest on 19 March), chaired by USAID with key members from MoH and MOPIC, as well as donors, where WHO and MoH presented a revised list of needs within the National Covid 19 Preparedness and Response plan totaling 12 million JD. Test kits, ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment remain top priority.

• Urban areas: Regular monthly cash assistance for March has been completed with 98% withdrawal rate by the beneficiaries. April’s monthly assistance is ready and will not be uploaded/released until POCs are allowed to approach the ATMs. Requests for Urgent Cash Assistance are increasing and the office is exploring different avenues to respond to this, including through a coordinated fundraising approach with the MENA Regional Bureau.

• The number of patients in urban clinics is currently low, partially due to proactive messaging but also due to curtailment of public transport and the enter into force of the curfew.

• The Helpline is currently working on IVR only, with referral to the detention hotline, and CP and GBV hotlines embedded in the IVR, with the registration number to also be included.