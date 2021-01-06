UNHCR Jordan: Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan Urban & Camps October - December 2020

ACHIEVEMENTS

534 Syrian and non-Syrian asylum seekers and refugees were assisted with an urgent cash assistance (average of US$ 300 per case).

Outreach activities: 7,560 Syrian and non-Syrian asylum seekers and refugees were reached through the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) /Helpline, CSCs, Government, partners and sister agencies, and were provided with counselling and referral for assistance and protection services.

23,694 Asylum Seekers, refugees and host community members participated in on-site and online social, cultural, educational and recreational activities organized by 32 Community Support Committees and Centres all across Jordan. The CSCs are run by more than 500 dedicated volunteers from refugee and host community.