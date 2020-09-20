UNHCR Jordan: Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan Urban & Camps January - June 2020

ACHIEVEMENTS

3,399 Syrian and non-Syrian were assisted with an urgent cash assistance (average of US$ 300 per case), including camp refugees who were stuck in urban during the COVID-19 lockdown.

108 Mobile Help Desks were carried out, reaching 4,570 asylum seekers and refugees in different locations across the Kingdom, in addition to 8,492 asylum seekers and refugees were referred through IVR, CSCs, partners, sister agencies and Government, and were provided with counselling and referral.

25,285 Refugees and host community members have participated in on-site and online social, cultural, educational & recreational activities organized by 34 Community Support Committees and Centres all across Jordan, run by more than 550 dedicated volunteers from refugee and host community