UNHCR Jordan: Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan Urban & Camps - 2019 Summary
STRATEGIC GOALS
Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors
- Provide training for partners and other functional units
- Support with community consultation training
- Protection interventions, such as developing child protection concepts or community-based rehabilitation
Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement
- Hosting social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members
- Participatory assessments implemented by the centres and involving communities
- Informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects involving national partners (JOHUD & CARE)
Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach
- Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions, support mobile registration service
Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection
- Design protection responses that are accessible for all, target all sectors and record data
- Advocacy for making services inclusive to all persons of concern, by highlighting best practices and development/referral pathways