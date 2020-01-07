07 Jan 2020

UNHCR Jordan: Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan Urban & Camps - 2019 Summary

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (825.91 KB)

STRATEGIC GOALS

Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors

  • Provide training for partners and other functional units
  • Support with community consultation training
  • Protection interventions, such as developing child protection concepts or community-based rehabilitation

Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement

  • Hosting social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members
  • Participatory assessments implemented by the centres and involving communities
  • Informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects involving national partners (JOHUD & CARE)

Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach

  • Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions, support mobile registration service

Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection

  • Design protection responses that are accessible for all, target all sectors and record data
  • Advocacy for making services inclusive to all persons of concern, by highlighting best practices and development/referral pathways

