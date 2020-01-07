07 Jan 2020

UNHCR Jordan: Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan Al Nuzha Community Support Centre 2019 Summary

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 07 Jan 2020
Opened in June 2018, and moving from a single-nationality CSC to an inclusive centre involving Jordanian nationals as well as refugees of different nationalities and religions, Al Nuzha CSC led as an example to be a powerful tool to not only promote peaceful coexistence between refugees and the host society, but also between the different refugee groups themselves, reducing negative attitudes and creating a better protection environment for all. The inclusive character of the centre also reflects the “One-Refugee Approach” encouraged by UNHCR, which aims at targeting all refugees in need of protection, irrespective of their country of origin and to the same standards. The upscaling of activities and services allows UNHCR and its partners to respond to the diverse needs of refugees in a more comprehensive manner and facilitates UNHCR’s outreach to urban refugees.

To ensure sustainability of the project, UNHCR builds upon the cooperation with its national partner JOHUD. This approach aims at the strengthening of national Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), while at the same time including refugees into national structures. The NCSC is hence part of UNHCR’s ongoing efforts to facilitate a structured dialogue between the host and refugee communities.

Used as a platform to further skills training and livelihood opportunities, NCSCs have developed to great effect as a platform to empower refugees and help them move towards self-reliance. A safe space for refugees to gather, exchange ideas and engage in the community life, NCSCs also strengthen the sense of belonging. Building on this momentum, Community Support Centers aiming to not only increase the quantity of activities provided, but also the quality of life for both the refugee and host community members.

All Interventions are consistent with relevant UNHCR policies, such as Communicating with Communities (CwC), Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) and Age, Gender, Diversity (AGD) Policy.

