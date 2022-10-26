UNHCR Jordan: Community Based Protection Dashboard (July - September 2022)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

724 asylum-seekers and refugees were assuisted with urgent cash assistance(average of $300 per case)

5,144cases were provided with in-person counselling or services in out-of-camp settings

33,961 asylum-seekers, refugees, and host community members joined social, cultural, education, and other activities by Community Support Committees in and out of camps

KEY ACTIVITIES

Outreach and community engagement with refugees in out-of-camp settings:

85 helpdesks were organised by UNHCR, together with outreach missions to Community Support Committees (CSCs) to facilitate engagement with refugees who face challenges in reaching UNHCR premises or other channels

2,524 refugees received case management services through these outreach missions

111 Sudanese and Somali female and male refugees attended four townhall meetings organised by UNHCR’s multi-functional teams, for information sharing and two-way communication

125 female and male refugees from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, as well as host community members joined six community meetings facilitated by UNHCR and WFP across Jordan, to address concerns following the WFP assistance reduction

77,000 refugees and host community members reached through UNHCR’s information sharing and two-way communication platforms to ensure the sharing of reliable, accurate and timely information as well as feedback mechanisms

59 women refugees and host community members are part of the Women Empowerment network which was launched in Amman, Maan, Mafraq and Irbid governorates to further strengthen women’s empowerment and community participation

Awareness raising about disability and age inclusion and refugee empowerment:

1,832 services provided to refugees and host community members with specific needs requirements in out-of-camp settings by UNHCR partners NHF and Azem

691 services provided to refugees with specific needs requirements in camps by UNHCR partner NHF