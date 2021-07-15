Jordan + 1 more

UNHCR Jordan: Community Based Protection Dashboard (April - June 2021)

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

STRATEGIC GOALS:

Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors:

Training for partners and other functional units, and community consultation trainings;
Protection interventions, such as related to accountability to affected populations or community-based rehabilitation.

Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement:

Social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members in urban areas and camp settings;
Participatory assessments with refugee and host communities;
Involvement of national partners in informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects.

Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach:

Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions and mobile registration service.

Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection:

Protection response accessibility to all persons of concern, including persons with disabilities and older people;
Safe data recording, sharing of protection inclusion best practices and strengthening referral pathways;

Related Content