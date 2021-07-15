UNHCR Jordan: Community Based Protection Dashboard (April - June 2021)

STRATEGIC GOALS:

Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors:

Training for partners and other functional units, and community consultation trainings;

Protection interventions, such as related to accountability to affected populations or community-based rehabilitation.

Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement:

Social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members in urban areas and camp settings;

Participatory assessments with refugee and host communities;

Involvement of national partners in informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects.

Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach:

Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions and mobile registration service.

Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection: