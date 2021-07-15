Jordan + 1 more
UNHCR Jordan: Community Based Protection Dashboard (April - June 2021)
STRATEGIC GOALS:
Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors:
Training for partners and other functional units, and community consultation trainings;
Protection interventions, such as related to accountability to affected populations or community-based rehabilitation.
Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement:
Social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members in urban areas and camp settings;
Participatory assessments with refugee and host communities;
Involvement of national partners in informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects.
Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach:
Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions and mobile registration service.
Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection:
Protection response accessibility to all persons of concern, including persons with disabilities and older people;
Safe data recording, sharing of protection inclusion best practices and strengthening referral pathways;