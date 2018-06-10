UNHCR Jordan Cash Assistance: Protecting the most fragile and supporting resilience - Post Distribution Monitoring Report 2017

INTRODUCTION

As the conflict in Syria enters its eight year, with no evidence of an immediate end, more than 620,000 refugees and asylum seekers continue to be hosted by the cities, towns and communities in Jordan. In long term exile, refugee families and their children are living in increasingly precarious environments. Savings at this stage have been depleted, and most salaries from legal work opportunities for refugees sit at the abject poverty line. Resettlement opportunities previously an option for some of the most vulnerable, have been restricted due to new political realities. UNHCR’s focus is on protecting those who are dependent upon social protection - the non-autonomous population who are unable to work due to disabilities, old age, or single female headed households. For this margin of the population, receiving cash assistance is a literal lifeline.

Cash assistance is one of UNHCR’s most important social protection tools in the humanitarian response. It enables refugees to pay rent, utilities, food, and has a parallel benefit of being effective at reducing harmful coping mechanisms such as withdrawing children from school, child marriage, child labour, begging, and other survival tactics. Jordan’s approach to cash assistance provides an opportunity to document lessons-learned and best practices, from the use of technology for processing payments, the common vulnerability assessment, and the use of a strong monitoring platform. This provides an opportunity to engage with, and strengthen national social protection systems in Jordan.

Changes to eligibility in 2017

In 2017, the protracted nature of the crisis, combined with a lack of resettlement opportunities, Jordan's managed border policy, and a war-affected population that was aging resulted in a waiting list for cash assistance that ballooned to over 75,000 individuals (over 16,000 families). The expectations of static or potentially reduced donor funding prompted an analysis of UNHCR Jordan's eligibility criteria. In 2017, UNHCR completed a review of cases that it defined as having ‘potential for self-sustainability’, which had also been on cash assistance for more than two years. Approximately 6,000 cases were identified under this definition and rotated off cash assistance. This number, along with cases removed for reasons of natural attrition (e.g. inactive after their Asylum Seeker Certificate expired, or having left the country), made room for more than 9,000 cases from the waiting list to be included into cash assistance in 2017. Throughout 2017, UNHCR provided life-saving cash assistance to 30,000 Syrian refugee families and 2,800 refugee and asylum-seeker families of other nationalities including from Algeria, Central-African Republic, Cameroon, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kuwait, Libyan, Lebanon, the Philippines, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.