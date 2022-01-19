UNHCR Jordan: Azraq Refugee Camp - Factsheet, December 2021

The camp management is co-coordinated by Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. The camp has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 120,000 - 130,000 refugees at maximum capacity. The villagebased approach aims to foster a greater sense of ownership and community among residents. The camp has a coordination mechanism composed of different agencies, which include camp coordination, inter-agency community representatives’ meetings, sectors and Task Force meetings including information sessions.