UNHCR Jordan: Azraq Refugee Camp - Factsheet, December 2021
Working with Partners
The camp management is co-coordinated by Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. The camp has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 120,000 - 130,000 refugees at maximum capacity. The villagebased approach aims to foster a greater sense of ownership and community among residents. The camp has a coordination mechanism composed of different agencies, which include camp coordination, inter-agency community representatives’ meetings, sectors and Task Force meetings including information sessions.
Governmental partners: Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), Ministry of Labour (MoL), Ministry of Public Works and Housing (MPWH), Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MWI), Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), Sharia’a Court, Civil Registry Department and Family Protection Department
UN agencies: International Labour Organization (ILO), International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), UN Women, World Food Programme (WFP)
International NGOs: Action Against Hunger (AAH), Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), , CARE, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Finn Church Aid (FCA), International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Plan International, Questscope, Relief International, War Child, and World Vision (WV)
National NGOs: Al Hussein Society (AHS), Arab Medical Relief (AMR), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD), Business Development Centre (BDC), Holy Land Institute for Deaf (HLID), Noor Al Hussein Foundation (NHF)