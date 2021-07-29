Jordan + 1 more
UNHCR Jordan - Azraq Camp Dashboard, June 2021
Attachments
KEY FACTS & FIGURES
73% of school-aged children currently enrolled in education
12,029 children from KG2 to Grade 12 (49% female) enrolled in formal education
308 children (55% female) enrolled in MoE-recognized non-formal education (as of June 2021)
4,054 work permits registered in the database, including 1,133 females
1,521 refugees, including 43% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Voluneer (IBV) scheme
375 formal shops owned by refugees and host community
5,472 average weekly health consultations per week