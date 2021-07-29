Jordan + 1 more

UNHCR Jordan - Azraq Camp Dashboard, June 2021

KEY FACTS & FIGURES

  • 73% of school-aged children currently enrolled in education
    12,029 children from KG2 to Grade 12 (49% female) enrolled in formal education
    308 children (55% female) enrolled in MoE-recognized non-formal education (as of June 2021)

  • 4,054 work permits registered in the database, including 1,133 females

  • 1,521 refugees, including 43% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Voluneer (IBV) scheme

  • 375 formal shops owned by refugees and host community

  • 5,472 average weekly health consultations per week

