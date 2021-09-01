Jordan + 1 more
UNHCR Jordan - Azraq Camp Dashboard, July 2021
Attachments
KEY FACTS & FIGURES
♦ 73% of school-aged children currently enrolled in education 12,029 children from KG2 to Grade 12 (49% female) enrolled in formal education 340 children (56% female) enrolled in MoE-recognized non-formal education (as of July 2021)
♦ 4,112 work permits registered in the database, including 1,133 females
♦ 1,577 refugees, including 45% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Voluneer (IBV) scheme
♦ 375 formal shops owned by refugees and host community
♦ 5,167 average weekly health consultations per week