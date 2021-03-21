Jordan + 1 more

UNHCR Jordan - Azraq Camp Dashboard, February 2021

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

KEY FACTS & FIGURES

  • 80% of school-aged children currently enrolled in education 12,029 children from KG2 to Grade 12 (49% female) enrolled in formal education 274 children (58% female) enrolled in MoE-recognized non-formal education

  • 4,012 work permits registered in the databas, including 1,121 females

  • 1,694 refugees, including 45% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Voluneer (IBV) scheme

  • 375 formal shops owned by refugees and host community

  • 4,902 average weekly health consultations per week

Related Content