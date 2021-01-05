UNHCR Jordan 2020 Year in Review: Supporting refugees in Jordan: what we achieved in 2020

A year in review…

In line with the country’s long-term hospitality, the Government of Jordan (GoJ) included refugees in the COVID-19 response since the onset of the crisis. Consequently, refugees have had the same access to COVID19 healthcare as Jordanian citizens, some trained refugee medical professionals will soon be deployed to support the response, and vulnerable refugees will also be included in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout early next year.

With refugees being included in the government’s response,

UNHCR Jordan stepped up its response to the crisis to adapt to the changing environment: several innovations were implemented to address the increasing challenges, operations shifted to remote modalities, and UNHCR staff stayed and continued to deliver despite the difficulties. UNHCR has worked closely with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and health partners to respond to the pandemic, through preventative health measures in refugee camps, provision of PPE, health screenings, case management, construction of quarantine spaces, and more.

In 2020, and throughout the COVID-19 emergency, UNHCR, in coordination with the GoJ, has continued to provide protection and humanitarian assistance to 750,000 refugees registered with UNHCR from Syria, Iraq,

Yemen, Somalia, and 45 other nationalities. Through the “One Refugee” approach, UNHCR works towards reducing and ultimately eliminating differences based on nationality.

Documentation provided by UNHCR upon registration enables refugees to access education opportunities and health services, apply for work permits, and more. In 2020, more than 110,000 refugees have renewed their Asylum Seeker Certificates (ACS), through UNHCR’s newly implemented registration remote modalities. In addition, the GoJ announced in December 2020 that ASCs issued by UNHCR to refugees in Jordan will be considered valid until 30 June 2021, regardless of the date of expiry.

COVID-19 has significantly diminished economic opportunities for refugees in Jordan; according to a recent joint World Bank - UNHCR report, refugees were 73% less likely to be employed during lockdown, while poverty increased by 18 percentage points. Together with partners, UNHCR continues to work to ensure access for refugees to livelihoods opportunities, whether through vocational trainings, employment centre consultations, or entrepreneurship programs.

With the vast majority of refugees living below the poverty line, UNHCR provides targeted cash support to the most vulnerable families who rely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs. Throughout 2020, each month an average of 33,000 refugee families received cash assistance from UNHCR, which enabled them to pay rent, purchase food or medications, or send their children to school. Additionally, in light of the COVID pandemic, over 50,000 newly-vulnerable refugee families have received emergency cash assistance.

Finally, as part of UNHCR’s winterisation programming, an additional 52,000 families received a one-off cash assistance to cover needs arising from the cold winter weather, including heating and purchase of warm clothes.

Half of all refugees in Jordan are children, whose education has been severely disrupted during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through 2020, UNHCR worked with the Ministry of Education, to support children in accessing online learning platforms and continue their education. Some 17,000 students accessed UNHCR’s Kolibri platform throughout the year. UNHCR also continues to support refugees who wish to pursue higher education, through the DAFI scholarship programme. In 2020, an additional 30 students were awarded scholarships to study twelve different subjects.

As part of its protection response, UNHCR provides psycho-social support and emergency cash assistance to gender-based violence (GBV) survivors, while local partners also provide specialized support in safe spaces across Jordan. In 2019, 70% of survivors who reported GBV incidents were Syrians.

Recognising the heightened risk of violence and exploitation due to the COVID-19 crisis, in 2020, UNHCR and partners supported some 39,000 survivors or persons at risk of SGBV with specialised response services and reached an additional 41,000 people through SGBV prevention and empowerment activities.

Throughout the year, UNHCR Jordan also continued work closely with the GoJ and national service providers to strengthen GBV prevention and response mechanisms. In parallel, UNHCR continued to focus on building national and partner capacity with respect to its child protection ad youth development strategy.

In 2020, close to 5,000 children were provided case management services by UNHCR and partners.

Resettlement and complementary pathways are key components of UNHCR’s mandate to find durable solutions for displaced populations. Through November 2020, 3,446 refugees were submitted for resettlement from Jordan to Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway,

Sweden, and the UK, while 1,396 refugees are expected to have left Jordan through resettlement and other programs, including scholarships, family reunification, or labour mobility schemes.

Overall, resettlement submissions from Jordan will represent around 10% of the global resettlement submissions in 2020.

For refugees in Jordan, access affordable healthcare remains a struggle. With half of the refugees considered medically vulnerable, UNHCR’s support in a range of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare interventions remains critical. Throughout 2020, UNHCR continued to support refugees’ access to healthcare, including through cash assistance, submitting over 8,000 referrals of emergency or life-threatening cases to hospitals across Jordan.

Moreover, in June 2020, following advocacy by UNHCR and health partners, the MoH confirmed that non-Syrians will be able to access MoH health services at the non-insured Jordanian rate.