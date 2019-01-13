The UNHCR Helpline Service - Jordan, December 2018

UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering over 150,000 calls per month. Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 2 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.

During the month of December, the Helpline team’s support continued to the Cash Delivery team through ATM cards arrangement and distribution, as well as with conducting outbound calls for beneficiaries who have not withdrawn winter cash and monthly cash assistance. Support was also provided to the Assessment team in face-to-face counselling and through conducting appeal surveys over the phone. Helpline team issued around 450 renewal appointments to persons of concern over the phone. Additionally, it supported the Education team in performing Post-Distribution Monitoring surveys with the one-time cash-for-education grant recipients.