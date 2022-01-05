UNHCR: Health Access and Utilization Survey: Access to Healthcare Services Among Syrian Refugees living in urban setting in Jordan - Follow-up Report, November 2021

I. Executive Summary

A. Sample Characteristics

• (403) Households (HHs) were interviewed in the sample from the Syrian Refugees segment living in urban setting in Jordan in the 2021 HAUS, in comparison to (400) households interviewed in 2018

• The average Household size was at 5.3, approximately the same size in 2018 (5.2)

• Majority of the sample live largely in 3 governorates: Amman (35%), Irbid (23%), Mafraq (21%), while the rest are scattered in other governorates with no significant concentration, with no major difference seen with 2018 survey

• in 2021 & 2018, almost all the sample have been in Jordan for more than 2 years

• While all the sample spoke Arabic, some respondents in the sample spoke other language, (8%) English, and (2%) other languages, reported in 2021

B. Knowledge on Health Access

• Among the 2021 sample a moderate awareness level on the nearest UNHCR supported clinic (37%) was found

• More than half of the sample were aware that all registered refugees have subsidize access to government health facilities, while the percentage was higher in 2018 at (83%)

• Almost all of Syrians in the 2021 and 2018 sample hold the Security Card; with the regards to where the card was issued, the largest proportion in most governorates has issued the card from the governorate they live in

• (65%) of the sample were aware that they can access UNHCR’s supported health facilities, compared to (81%) in 2018

C. Antenatal Care

• Average percentage of pregnant women in reproductive age was (47%), the percentage was slightly less in 2018 (41%)

• In 2021, most of women in the sample have visited health care centres during pregnancy, and (73%) of them made more than four visits, with (20%) of them faced some difficulties mainly due to not being able to afford fees (79%). The mothers who did not seek antenatal care were mainly because they could not afford user fees, these findings were somewhat close to 2018’s survey

• The child’s delivery ratio was at (76%) in 2021. Where (58%) of them delivered via Normal Vaginal, followed by Caesarean Section (40%), while only (2%) through Assisted Vaginal

• (52%) in the sample selected the private facility for delivery compared to (46%) in 2018. As for Governmental Hospitals, (43%) of Syrians delivered their child in there in 2021 and (48%) in 2018 (27%) of the sample paid nothing for the delivery in 2021 and 2018, and also in both years (29%) paid between JOD 251 to 750.

D. Children Vaccination

• Awareness of children’s free access to vaccination scored high at (96%) in 2021 and (97%) in 2018

• (95%) of the 2021 sample reported that they possess a vaccination card for their child, compared to (97%) in 2018

• In 2021, (6%) of Syrians have reported that their child has not received the Measles/MMR vaccine, and almost all who have received the vaccine received at governmental health centres

• Similar to Measles/MMr, (6%) of Syrians in 2021 survey have reported that their child has not received the Polio vaccine, and for those who have received the polio vaccine, almost all of them received it at governmental health centres

E. Family Planning

• (40%) were aware of the availability of family planning services in Jordan in 2021

• In 2021 survey, (49%) of the sample have reported that they have heard information on family planning in the past year; the sources of awareness were mainly through Health Centres Staff followed by Community Events

• Only (29%) of the 2021 sample tried to access contraceptives, largely through MOH health centres

F. Chronic Diseases

• (19%) of the sample reported having chronic conditions in 2021, compared to (15%) in 2018

• The most prevalent diseases among the total sample were Hypertension by (36%), and Diabetes by (21%), similar trend was seen in 2018 survey

• (52%) of the chronic-diseased in the sample couldn’t get their medicine for the past three months. That was mainly due to affordability issues. A significant increase was seen in the inability to obtain medicine over 2018 results which was at (26%)

• With regards to accessing the other health service a significant increase is seen also in the inability (48% in 2021 and 22% in 2018)

G. Impairment

• (7%) of the total sample recorded having at least one type of impairment in 2021 compared to 8% in 2018

• The most common impairment was “Physical Impairment” with (63%), followed by “Sensory Impairment” with (19%), similar trend was seen in 2018 results

• The highest reported cause of impairment was “Natural (From birth / congenital, illness, degenerative)” with (64%), followed by “Accident (Road accident, Domestic accident)” with (26%), these 2 reasons were the highest as well in 2018 survey with the “Accident (Road accident, Domestic accident)” reason was higher in 2018 with (36%)

• In 2021, Surgical treatment was the most used treatment method with (37%) of the impaired sample, leaving the other treatment methods with somehow close splits

H. Access to Health Care Facilities

• (38%) of the sample needed health care services in the past month in 2021, compared to (49%) in 2018

• (84%) sought health care service in 2021 with a high increase over 2018 (45%), with the mostly sought health facilities of Private Clinic / Hospital (at 35%) compared to (15%) for the same facility’s type

• While the majority were able to obtain the health care services (89% of the 2021 sample), some of the respondents reported that they have faced difficulties, mainly on accessing the health care centre and affordability of user fees

• Overall, about (86%) who sought the service paid for it in 2021, this percentage was less in 2018 (77%). The maximum amount paid by was JD 1,500 compared to JD 5,000 in 2018, while the average of payment in 2021 was JD 37 and JD 47 in 2018

• (14%) of the those who sought health services in 2021 needed to visit a second health care facility to meet their health care needs, while in 2018 (5%) sought a second health care facility

• In 2021, (31%) of the sample noticed an increase in the costs of health care services in the past one year, this impact led to, inability to afford required medical services, affording required medications, or visiting doctors or hospitals

• Most of the 2021 sample were impacted by the health costs increase with (88%) reported that. This resulted in reducing the visits to health care facilities and reducing the intake of some medications

• A large percentage in 2021 and 2018 sample (77% and 78%, respectively) spent money on health care services; Taking the last month for the 2021 sample, the spending on health out of the monthly income, was at ratio of (44%)