UNHCR Frequently Asked Questions: Refugee Returns - Livelihoods Perspective, November 2018 [EN/AR]

Refugees are encouraged to remain engaged in livelihood, educational and vocational activities and initiatives while at the same time assessing opportunities for their future.

1. Would obtaining a work permit protect me from being forcibly returned to Syria? Would it allow me to re-enter Jordan again in the future if i decided to leave at some point?

Having a work permit only allows you to work legally in Jordan. It will not enable to you re-enter Jordan should you wish to do so in the future as it is not a valid travel document.

Returns to Syria are voluntary, and based on the free and informed decisions of refugees. As such, such decisions are not related to work permits.

2. Do I have to cancel my work permit if I decide to return to Syria? If so, what procedures should I follow?

The procedure that refugees should follow in the event that they decide to return to Syria depends on the type of work permit they have.There are two types of work permits:

a) Free work permit: If refugee hold a free work permit for the construction or agricultural sector, which is not tied to a specific employer, there is no need to cancel it as the work permit will expire one year after the date it was issued.

b) Work permit tied to a specific employer: If refugee hold a work permit that is tied to a specific employer, they are advised to cancel the work permit before their departure and get written clearance from their employer before leaving the country so as to protect themselves from any penalty that might result from not cancelling a work permit.

To cancel work permit tied to a specific employer, refugee should take the following steps:

Employee and their employer or any authorisied person on behalf of the employer, should visit the Ministry of Labour (MoL) or the directorate to cancel the work permit.

Both parties will be asked if they received their rights, and the employer will be asked if the employee has a clear record.

The work permit will be cancelled on the spot. No additional fees are required.

Get a proof of cancellation from Ministry of Labour.

3. How can I close my file and withdrawal my contribution to Social security?

According to the Social Security internal instructions, non-Jordanian workers have the right to withdraw his/ her subscription upon request regardless of the subscription duration (in the event of a first time withdrawal).

a. To be able to retrieve their subscription, refugee must cancel his/ her work permit and provide proof of cancellation from Ministry of Labour.

b. There is no estimated time frame to receive the subscriptions.

c. Withdrawal for a second time is only possible if the worker has at least 24 subscriptions.

d. Withdrawal for a third time is not possible until the worker reaches the age of retirement.

e. Withdrawal ammount would be re-payed according to the “Calculation equation” that falls under the social security systems.

f. If the withdrawal sum exceeded 1000 JOD (1001 JOD and above), a clearance would be required from the Jordanian institute of Income Tax before a cheque can be issued.

4. Who should I contact in case of questions or disputes?

General Inquiries: UNHCR Helpline: 06 400 8000 Specific work permit and labour law related questions: The Ministry of Labour has a free hotline that receives calls regarding labour law issues and is committed to improving the rights of all workers in Jordan.

Free line: 080 022 208, Zain network: 0796580666, Orange network: 0777580666, Umniah network: 0785602666, or through WhatsApp: 0790955557 and email: hotline@mol.gov.jo. The hotline has answering machines that receive complaints after 3:30 pm.

Legal issues: For legal counselling and/or mediation, please contact ARDD-Legal aid at 06- 4617477 operating Sunday-Thursday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM; or approach the Legal Unit in UNHCR Amman-Khalda.

Refugees should exercise caution with respect to information received from sources other than UNHCR