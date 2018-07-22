UNHCR to facilitate emergency humanitarian resettlement from Jordan

22 July 2018

Upon request of several member states, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, and authorized by the Government of Jordan, the United Nations received 422 Syrian citizens from southern Syria who are at risk and seeking asylum and solutions in above mentioned countries.

While in Jordan, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, in close collaboration with the involved governments, is supporting their temporary stay in anticipation of their onward relocation to third countries. UNHCR appreciates the generosity of the Jordanian Government and people for temporarily hosting them.