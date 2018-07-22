22 Jul 2018

UNHCR to facilitate emergency humanitarian resettlement from Jordan

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 22 Jul 2018 View Original

22 July 2018

Upon request of several member states, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, and authorized by the Government of Jordan, the United Nations received 422 Syrian citizens from southern Syria who are at risk and seeking asylum and solutions in above mentioned countries.
While in Jordan, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, in close collaboration with the involved governments, is supporting their temporary stay in anticipation of their onward relocation to third countries. UNHCR appreciates the generosity of the Jordanian Government and people for temporarily hosting them.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Learning lessons from ReliefWeb Labs

As another ReliefWeb Labs project - ReliefWeb Lite - is 'decommissioned', this post explains why that can happen, even with successful projects, and the benefits of abandoning prototypes that don't …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.