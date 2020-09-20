UNHCR - Electrification Factsheet Azraq Camp - Jordan, August 2020

UNHCR, in partnership with the Government of Jordan, funded by KfW Development Bank have established the largest solar power plant in a refugee camp covering the electricity needs of refugees in Zaatari Camp. This renewable energy connects 100% of shelters in the camp via the newly renovated medium and low voltage power network support by the Government of Czech Republic. JICA trained refugees who now have been internationally accredited as electricians and who have been involved not only in the construction of this solar plant and network, but also in the ongoing maintenance of the whole electrical system.