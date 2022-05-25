UNHCR COVID-19 Emergency Assistance in Jordan: 2021 Post-Distribution Monitoring Report

Executive summary

This report presents the findings of the Post-Distribution Monitoring exercise conducted to assess the 2021 COVID-19 Emergency Cash assistance operation by UNHCR Jordan. Jordan hosts some 760,000 refugees, most of whom (83% as of April 2022) live outside of camps. Many of them suffered gravely as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the support of flexible funding from a number of UNHCR donors, as well as earmarked funding from Austria, the European Union, and the United States, UNHCR distributed cash assistance to over 70,000 households to help cover fixed expenses, like rent, as a safety net during times of income loss. This assistance was specifically targeted towards those refugees and their families who were severely affected by the impact of the pandemic and had not been receiving regular cash assistance. The assistance was thus a preventative measure to ensure such families did not slip into poverty due to economic sector closures and the general economic slowdown.

Close to all (96%) of the respondents interviewed for this monitoring exercise received their COVID-19 assistance through iris biometric withdrawal. The results of this emergency assistance monitoring survey show that most respondents spent their COVID-19 emergency cash assistance on basic household necessities. This is in line with the intended outcomes of the cash assistance programme, with food (70%) and rent (69%) being the most-frequently cited spending posts among respondents. The assistance certainly served as a respite from ever-rising debt: mean debt levels for Syrian and non-Syrian refugees interviewed for this study are high, at JOD 847 and JOD 1,418, respectively.

The Reduced Coping Strategies Index (rCSI) is a proxy indicator of household food insecurity. It considers both the frequency and severity of five pre-selected coping strategies that the household used in the seven days prior to the survey. The prevalence of coping strategies adopted by interviewees to be able to feed themselves and their families remains high, with 94% of respondents having relied on less preferred or less expensive foods at least once in the seven days prior to being surveyed. More severe coping strategies such as borrowing food (41%) and limiting adult food intake in order for children to eat (39%) were less pronounced – though still at concerning levels.

The Livelihoods Coping Strategy Index (LCSI) is used to better understand longer-term coping capacity of families by measuring the adoption of livelihoods-based coping strategies frequently employed by families to meet their basic needs, using a 30-day recall period. A high incidence of four such strategies in the 30-days prior to data collection was visible: reducing household item, health or education expenditure to prioritize food (83%); skipping rent and/or debt payments to meet other needs (67%); taking out new loans or other methods of borrowing money (67%); and buying food on credit or borrow money to purchase food from non-relatives (59%).