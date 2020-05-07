UNHCR: Communication with communities Factsheet (April 2020)

Over 850,000 SMS sent to more than 140,000 persons of concern, covering different topics.

83 posts made through social media with a combined reach of over 820,000 individuals, covering different topics.

192,598 phone calls handled by UNHCR Helpline (IVR), with financial assistance (58.8% of calls) being the top reason for calling.

17 messages sent through WhatsApp to CSCs and community members.

0 Mobile Helpdesks held during this month due to the lockdown in response to COVID-19.

Increase in followers by 3,644 on Facebook and 722 on Twitter.

Background

Communication with Communities (CwC) is a key element of UNHCR’s protection and operational response. The priority of CwC activities is to ensure that refugees receive the right information in a timely manner, in order to preserve their protection, access to services, well-being, and to prevent fraud and protection risks.

UNHCR pays close attention to the occurrence of rumours by monitoring social media platforms, considering fraud and protection risks that they may generate, especially with the increase of resettlement opportunities. To prevent such risks, UNHCR shares information both proactively and reactively through various communication channels.

Using different communication tools is essential considering that the refugee population in Jordan is diverse in origin, backgrounds and locations and the fact that some messages concern either the entire refugee population or specific groups.