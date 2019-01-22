UNFPA Country Experiences - Jordan: Securing Supplies for Syrian Refugees while Building Resilience in Jordan’s Health System

Objectives

• Support the Government of Jordan to assist internally displaced persons and refugees fleeing conflict from neighbouring countries.

• Identify and address the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls in camp and non-camp settings in Jordan.

• Ensure the quality and accessibility of sexual and reproductive health supplies and services available to refugees and host communities.

• Strengthen the Jordanian health system by mainstreaming accessible, affordable and high quality sexual and reproductive health to support national development and build institutional resilience.

The Government of Jordan estimates 1 in 3 inhabitants in Jordan is non-Jordanian. Jordan hosts more than 650,000 registered Syrian refugees and 2.2 million Palestine refugees, as well as other nationalities and migrant workers.

UNFPA achieved zero preventable maternal death in Jordan’s largest refugee camp by mobilizing resources, procuring reproductive health supplies, and making services available and accessible to the affected population. As displacement becomes protracted, the risk of gender-based violence (GBV) persists and may even intensify. UNFPA has provided support during this crisis since 2012. From January 2017 to June 2018, UNFPA supported GBV and sexual and reproductive health services that reached 274,233 women, girls and young people.