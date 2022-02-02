UNESCO Jordan 2021 achievements

UNESCO Jordan would like to share some highlights from 2021, which were achieved as part of our engagement in education, culture and information and communication.

Significant progress has been made in enhancing access to quality education through strengthening the national education system, the implementation of UNESCO’s conventions to protect and safeguard cultural and natural heritage, and in the promotion of freedom of expression and access to information. With this work, UNESCO Jordan is delivering toward the Sustainable Development Goals 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 13 and 16.

These achievements would not have been possible without our partners’ generous support, collaboration and commitment. We look forward to many more important achievements in 2022.