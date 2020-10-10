UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Flight to Jordan in Fight against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 15metric ton of medical supplies and testing kits to Jordan. The aid will assist approximately 15.000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said: "The dispatch of the second plane of urgent medical assistance today affirms the important role played by the UAE in supporting our Arab brothers and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries based on brotherhood, common interests, and one destiny."

His Excellency stated in this regard that the aid plane is the second sent by the UAE to Jordan, with the first aid plane in August carrying 12.4 tons of medical supplies to support medical professionals. Al Balushi expressed his hope that the latest shipment of aid would contribute to further protecting frontline healthcare workers working to contain the pandemic.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1485 metric tons of aid to 118 countries in need, supporting more than 1.5 Million medical professionals in the process.