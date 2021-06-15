UAE launches second phase of vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN, 14th June, 2021 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched the second phase of a vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in Jordan to help confront the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme aims to vaccinate 12,000 refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camps of Mrajeeb Al Fhood, Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa with the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine.

The move is in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the Honorary Chairwoman of the ERC and is being implemented in coordination with the UAE's embassy in Amman, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Ministry of Health. It's followed up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of ERC.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC said that the programme falls within the efforts made by the UAE as part of the global battle against COVID-19, specially within the nations that are hard hit by the pandemic to help them survive the crisis and speed up the recovery drive.

He added, "The programme is implemented under an Emirati-Jordanian partnership represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

The ERC started the first phase of the programme three weeks ago when thousands of the Syrian refugees took the first dose of the vaccine in the presence of officials from Jordan, the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Embassy in Amman along with representatives from Jordan-based international humanitarian organisations.

