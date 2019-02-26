UAE Embassy in Jordan supervises winter campaign for Syrian refugees

The UAE Embassy in Amman supervised the launch of a winter campaign, presented by the Ahmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, for Syrian refugees in Jordan, under the framework of the Year of Tolerance.

Faisal Ahmed Al Malek, Advisor at the UAE Embassy in Amman, today distributed blankets, clothes and winter supplies to eligible Syrian refugees, at the headquarters of the "Jordanian Association for the Care and Rehabilitation of Orphans and Poor" in eastern Amman.

Al Malek highlighted the UAE’s efforts to help Syrian refugees and ease their suffering until they can return safely to Syria.

He also noted the UAE’s efforts to support Jordan in hosting the refugees, such as the Emirati-Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, Eastern Zarqa, the Emirati field hospital in Mafraq Governorate in the north of the country, and the ongoing initiatives, programmes and campaigns launched by Emirati authorities, institutions and associations in Jordan, including the foundation’s charity initiatives and programmes.

Al Malek also spoke about the moral and humanitarian component of the UAE’s humanitarian policies, most notably its declaration that 2019 will be the Year of Tolerance, which aims to spread love, goodness, cooperation and acceptance.