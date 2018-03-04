UAE continues support for Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN, 3rd March, 2018 (WAM) -- A delegation of the Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation, has visited the UAE-Jordanian camp in Murayjib Al Fuhood area, east of the Zarqa Governorate in Jordan.

The delegation, led by Sheikh Mohamed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of Foundation, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, was welcomed by Mubarak Al Khaili, the Camp director, who briefed them on the missions carried by the UAE relief team and the services provided by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) for the Syrian refugees since the onset of their crisis.

The delegates had a tour of the camp and visited its school and medical centre as well as the "Big Heart" Library.

The visit comes in continuation of the joint efforts made by the Foundation and the ERC in providing humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees under the 'Year of Zayed' Initiative.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed