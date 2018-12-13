13 Dec 2018

Two sick children from Rukban die in less than one week

Statement from Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 13 December 2018 - “Another sad week for children and families in Rukban. Two sick babies under six months old died in Rukban, near Jordan’s North-Eastern border with Syria.

“Freezing temperatures and lack of supplies including of basic commodities, threaten the lives of nearly 45,000 people - among them many children, leaving them at the risk of disease and death.

“The delivery of humanitarian supplies and the medical referral are welcome, but much more is needed.

“UNICEF once again call on all sides concerned to facilitate humanitarian access to reach all children in need in Rukban and elsewhere in Syria and support the safe and voluntary return of displaced people”

