Together Against Violence: Report on the Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group Activities during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign for the year 2020

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT:

The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group (SGBV SWG) conducted this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign under the framework of the national campaign launched by the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW). The thematic focus of the national campaign was “Eliminating all forms of Domestic Violence against women and girls” The theme is aligned with the global theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent,

Collect!” to fight against Domestic Violence that has been exacerbated due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the national theme was decided based on the evidence, assessments and studies on the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of many women and girls in Jordan. For example; a rapid assessment conducted by UNFPA in collaboration with Plan International and the Institute for Family Health indicated that Gender-Based Violence - particularly domestic violence - has increased during the pandemic: with 69 percent of all survey respondents and informants advising of increasing risks1 . The hashtags: #16DaysJo #TogetherAgainstViolence # were” نحن معtiم ضد العنف” and” Violence against Together “slogans the and نحنمعtiمضد_العنف developed at the national level and used by different stakeholders throughout the campaign.

In October 2020, the SGBV SWG established a taskforce to work on the preparations of the joint activities to mark this year’s 16 Days Campaign. The taskforce was chaired by UNFPA and UNHCR and gathered 23 organizations -members of the SGBV SWG- including United Nations agencies, INGOs, NGOs and local women’s organizations: (ActionAid, APS, ARDD, AWO, CRP, DRC, IFH, INTERSOS, IOM, IRC, Islamic Relief Worldwide, KHF, JNCW, JRF, NRC, Oxfam, SIGI, UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNRWA and WFP).

The taskforce met on a weekly basis for 2 months to prepare the SGBV SWG joint activities which included the following: