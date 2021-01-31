Term of Reference: Refugee Sector Gender Focal Points Network (SGFPN)

Background

As of October 2020, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recorded 661,220 registered Syrian refugees in Jordan. Among the Syrian refugee population 25.7 % are women, 23.8 % are men, 24.6 % are girls and 25.9% are boys. Moreover, Jordan hosts 89,817 refugees from other 57 nationalities. Approximately 83 per cent of refugees live in host communities in urban and rural areas of Jordan. The influx of refugees, now further combined with the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, has significantly stretched already limited resources and caused severe stress on Jordan’s economy, social cohesion, fiscal stability and public services, and exacerbated existing inequalities. Women, girls, boys and men (WGBM) from both refugees and host communities have specific needs during crisis as well as specific viewpoints and capacities. When women and men are included equally in humanitarian action, their entire communities’ benefit. However, ensuring women’s meaningful participation in leadership and decision making in humanitarian processes still represents a major challenge. For these reasons, UNHCR systematically integrates the Age, Gender and Diversity approach into the cross-sectoral crisis response efforts is critical to ensuring that all groups, particularly the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equal access to services and information.

The Jordan Refugee Response Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG), established in 2013, brings together all sector leads organized currently around the eight sector working groups and subworking groups of the refugee response structure.2 The ISWG encourages synergies and complementarity among refugee sectors and builds up on common processes and facilitates the flow of information among sectors and other fora such as the Humanitarian Partners Forum via UNHCR Representative. The ISWG seeks to ensure that gender is a cross-cutting issue in humanitarian programming and that women and men (including young adults and elderly), girls and boys (including adolescents, children and infants) are able to equitably access the available humanitarian resources irrespective of their gender or age. With the aim of ensuring this role, the ISWG is supported by the Sector Gender Focal Points Network (SGFPN), also established in 2013 with the focus on contributing and ensuring the implementation of a gender-responsive humanitarian response