Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Assessment, September 2020

INTRODUCTION

In February 2016, during the London Donor Conference, Jordan took an unprecedented step among Syrian refugee host countries and pledged to provide formal employment opportunities to Syrian refugees in return for concessionary rates on international loans, trade deals with the European Union, and investments from the international community to support the Jordanian economy.

Under this decision, the Ministry of Labour waived fees and some documentation requirements to enhance access for Syrian refugees to formal employment opportunities in professions open to nonJordanian workers. Additionally, humanitarian and development actors in Jordan started implementing livelihoods projects as the issue of livelihoods for Syrian refugees became a focus area.

There was a need to share labour market information and assessments amongst the Livelihoods sector partners, and to streamline incentives offered to employers and trainees, in order to harmonize trainings, reduce duplication and inefficient resource utilization, and enhance labour market outcomes.

Most of the interventions were designed based on labour market or needs assessments. The majority of these considered both the beneficiaries’ preferences and the sectors open to Syrians. Some training providers provided on-the-job training which ends with employment, while others provided vocational training or apprentice models to enhance beneficiaries’ employability.

It has been noted that the number of Syrian refugees interested in training opportunities gets lower and lower. UNHCR’s Livelihoods unit has seen an increase in requests to support outreach to refugees aged 18-35. Refugee requests for training opportunities are constant but most are not looking for the available trainings or not under the available conditions. Hence a need for an assessment of refugee Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) needs became essential.

For non-Syrian refugees, this report focused on refugees from Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. While in principle their children have access to basic education (with some challenges in providing documentation), there are very limited opportunities for TVET despite their strong interest in gaining these types of qualifications.

UNHCR seeks the support of different donors and stakeholders to provide accredited TVET opportunities to equip the refugee and Jordanian youths with the skills needed to enter the labour market and to bridge the gap between education and livelihood. These trainings are vital in order to empower youth, especially females, and support them to be more independent, self-reliant, and resilient, in addition to enhancing the ‘economic inclusion’. Moreover, these TVET opportunities are in line with the goal of the Refugee Education 2030 strategy to enrol 15% of refugees in TVET programmes.