Tackling digital exclusion among disadvantaged adolescents in Jordan

By Nicola Jones, Taghreed Alabadi, Sarah Alheiwidi, Wafa Al Amaireh, Qasem Shareef, Faisal Alshammari, Agnieszka Małachowska and Elizabeth Presler-Marshall

Introduction

Recognition that access to digital connectivity, tools and services is fundamental to inclusion and participation in society has grown exponentially over the last five years (Strauman and Graham, 2016), including for persons affected by forced displacement (UNHCR Innovation Service, 2020) and socially disadvantaged young people (Banaji et al., 2018). This has been underscored by three recent events: 1) the 2018 Global Compact on Refugees which acknowledges the importance of digital inclusion for refugees during both the asylum seeking and refugee settlement phases, 2) the adoption of the UNCRC General comment No. 25 (2021) on children’s rights in relation to the digital environment, and 3) the global Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent pivot towards online communication and services, including online education.

Against this global backdrop, this report presents findings from a rapid qualitative research assessment of UNICEF Jordan’s digital inclusion programme for vulnerable Jordanians, Palestinian and Syrian refugees attending Makani one-stop child and adolescent centres undertaken in July and August 2021. The programme, funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW), the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund and the European Union, distributed tablets and 10GB of monthly data to around 10,000 vulnerable households in order to help address the digital divide and support access to online education and learning as well to life skills and other non-formal education programming (see Box 1 in the PDF). Drawing on in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with adolescent girls and boys – both tablet recipients and non-recipients – and their parents, as well as key informant interviews, this report explores the short-term effects that the tablet distribution initiative have had in terms of education and learning, access to information and services, as well as to peers and mentors. It begins with a discussion of emerging shifts in global commitments to rights related to digital connectivity and inclusion, including for refugees and young people, and the ways in which the importance of these has been accelerated within the context of the covid-19 pandemic-related lockdowns and service closures. After presenting the methodology and key findings, the report concludes with a discussion on implications of the findings for future programming.