Tablets for Innovative Learning: The European Union equips marginalized UNRWA students in Jordan

Education is a powerful tool and fundamental in helping every child achieve their full potential. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt education systems worldwide, digital learning has become a new reality and an essential service. The European Union has equipped the most vulnerable and marginalized UNRWA students in Jordan with tablets to enable their access to digital learning and ensure that Palestine refugee students are not left behind.

Yousef is a 4th-grade student at UNRWA Marka Co-educatioal School. A student withlearning difficulties, specifically in Arabic and math, the tablet has encouraged him. "I like the songs that we sing to learn something and I love playing games on the tablet, like matching the pictures to the right word. I get excited when I get it right!" he said.

Miss Al-Darbeesi is Yousef’s support teacher. She noted, "Having the tablet gave me the opportunity to create a new learning method for Yousef. I was able to download learning apps that are colorful, fun and interactive. Those apps help him memorize better and keep him interested in learning. Especially during the lockdown, it was the perfect way to maintain his progress and not lose all the effort he spent on memorizing and learning."

This ongoing #EU_UNRWA initiative, occurring across all five fields of UNRWA operations, supports children’s access to quality, inclusive and modernized education. The digital learning tablets will not only provide stability and support to students during the pandemic, but also through the challenges Palestine refugee children face under a protracted and unresolved political situation.

The EU and UNRWA are determined to jointly contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4, quality education (SDG4) which aims to ensure that by 2030 all girls and boys around the world receive inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities to help break the cycle of poverty. The procurement of tablets complements the ongoing EU-UNRWA “Education for Life” initiative, which speaks to the Agency’s quality, inclusive and equitable education programme, enabled through EU partnership. The tablets will allow students to access the newly launched and innovative iLearn UNRWA digital platform, supporting student learning during the ongoing pandemic and beyond.