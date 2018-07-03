03 Jul 2018

Syria's war: Jordanians launch aid campaign for Deraa refugees

Report
from Al Jazeera
Published on 03 Jul 2018 View Original

About 270,000 Syrians have fled violence in Deraa, leaving tens of thousands stuck on the border with Jordan.

Hundreds of people in Jordan have flocked to the border with Syria for a second consecutive day to deliver aid to some of the 270,000 refugees who have fled ongoing violence in Syria's Deraa province.

Their efforts come as a national donation campaign has been launched to collect supplies and clothing for families who have fled towns in the southwestern rebel-province, where an offensive by the Syrian army has taken much of the eastern part of the area.

Read more on Al Zazeera

