Syrian Refugee Unit Work Permit Progress Report (December 2019)

from Government of Jordan
Introduction

This report was compiled by the Ministry of Labour’s (MOL) Syrian Refugee Unit (SRU) and will provide the following:

  • Total work permits issued to Syrian refugees.

  • Disaggregation of work permits data by gender, type of permit, and location.

  • Camp-specific work permits issuances.

Highlights

  • 7,742 WP’s were issued in December 2019, the situation retuned to applying working according to the comprehensive instructions Document related to the employment of Syrian labour which has been published in the Official Gazette in Issue No. 5549 Date of 2/12/2018.

  • During December 2019, 2477 flexible WP’s were issued in the construction sector under the umbrella of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), with total of 31,069 WP’s.

  • 2,548 flexible WP’s were issued in December 2019 in the agriculture sector under the umbrella of the cooperatives, with total of 67,607 WP’s.

  • The eighth Grace Period for Syrian refugees Work Permits fees waiver has ended on 31 December 2019.

  • Ministry of labour has started later in September a grace and correction period on regulation migrant workers in the labour market .

  • Group of instructions regarding the formalizing of the labour market in Jordan have been published through the media tools. Demonstrating the terms and procedures.

  • Still waiting for the cabinet decision on the extension of the waiver of work permits for Syrian refugees.

