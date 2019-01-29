Syrian Refugee Unit Work Permit Progress Report (December 2018)

Introduction

This report was compiled by the Ministry of Labour’s (MOL) Syrian Refugee Unit (SRU) and will provide the following:

 Total work permits issued to Syrian refugees.

 Disaggregation of work permits data by gender, type of permit, and location.

 Camp-specific work permits issuances.

Highlights

 3,762 WP’s were issued in December 2018, with increase compared to last month November 2018 of 3,168 WP’s, but with a very significant decrease compared to December 2017 of 6,43 WP’s justified by Concerns of Syrian refugees not to renew exemptions to work permits and In addition to not relying on the continuity of the policy of inspection facilitated by the ministry of labour towards them during that period.

 During December 2018, 1463 flexible WP’s were issued in the construction sector under the umbrella of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), with total of 20,647 WP’s.

 1,283 flexible WP’s were issued in December 2018 in the agriculture sector under the umbrella of the cooperatives, with total of 46,640 WP’s.

 On November 22, 2018, the Council of Ministers issued new instructions related to Home Based and Small Businesses for Syrians. The instruction is mainly focusing on allowing Syrian refugees living outside the camps to register and operate Home Based Businesses in 3 sectors: Food Processing, Handicrafts, and Tailoring, provided that they obtain professional licenses through the Greater Amman Municipality and Ministry of Municipal Affairs, provided that the percentage of Jordanians benefiting from the support given to these works is not less than 70%.

 A comprehensive Document of instructions and procedures related to the employment of Syrian labour has been published in the Official Gazette in Issue No. 5549 Date of 2/12/2018.

 The eighth Grace Period for Syrian refugees Work Permits valid until 31 December 2019.