Syria Refugee Response Plan Field Report
PURPOSE OF TRAVEL:
Based on the information shared by many international and national partners on the health and living conditions of displaced Syrians in Ramtha, a joint visit was organized by WHO, UNHCR, and UNFPA.
ACTUAL RESULTS/CONSTRAINTS:
(by sector)
- Ramtha Transit Facility in Al Bashabsheh for illegally crossing Syrians
UNHCR Offices: This is a spacious office area where Syrians are interviewed in preparation for their registration with UNHCR
Child Care Facility: Managed by Noor Al Hussein Foundation where children receive educational and recreational services. Children are grouped into three groups, 3-10 years, 11 – 18 years females and 11 – 18 years males. They receive informal educational classes and share a play area. They also receive PSS through games and discussions. Women receive health awareness sessions and information on personal and household hygiene. Those women reported usual household complaints, and very few reported on domestic violence. However, they said that at present, this was not a priority issue since they are suffering the trauma of displacement. It was observed by workers in this facility that lice infestation was common. Accordingly, UNFPA informed that anti-lice shampoo will be distributed in two weeks with the hygiene kits.
Primary Health Care Center: This is manned by one male GP (2-3 hours / day, sees a workload of 50+ cases per day, Syrians do not allow him to examine women, so a female doctor is also needed for an additional 3-hour shift) and one midwife (8 hours / day – morning shift, she provides RH services including supplying oral contraceptive pills and condoms, a total of 21 women received ANC in March and only one had PNC, cases in need of referral are referred to Ramtha Hospital, same for delivery care, Vaccines are provided on Mondays only, on which there is a high demand). Two other male nurses do evening and night shifts.
Nurses also do health education activities and awareness-raising. Masks are also being distributed. The pharmacy is well stocked for the needed medications, mainly those for the management of acute conditions (antibiotics, analgesics and antipyretics), and most of the medicines for the management of chronic diseases are also available. All services are provided free of charge.
General Conditions: Severe over-crowding was noticed, with families living inside metal container boxes as there is no more room inside the buildings. UNHCR has added two large tents for families. Men were seen to sleep in the open, with their mattresses, blankets and other belongings all over the place. The big yard where the container boxes and tents are placed is full of people of all age groups, and also full of refuse.
- Ramtha General Hospital
The hospital director was visited to discuss the services provided to Syrians by the hospital. We were informed that Syrians receive services on the same basis as Jordanians. The two nurses working in the PHC after hours are Ramtha hospital staff. An ambulance is sent from the hospital to the PHC in the Ramtha Transit Facility to transport cases in need of hospital care to the Ramtha hospital.
The cases managed in the hospital include those with injuries. Cases which need tertiary level and specialized care are referred to facilities which can provide such care. All services are provided to those who are considered refugees (UNHCR registered, those hosted in the Ramtha Transit Facility, and those registered with the local authority) free of charge. Others are charged the same fees as non-Jordanian. When asked about what support can be provided to the hospital, he advised to channel this through the MoH.
- JHAS newly opened static clinic in Ramtha
JHAS used to have a clinic in Ramtha that works for two days / week. The day of the visit coincided with the first day of expanding the clinic working days to six days / week. The clinic has one full time male doctor, and one Ob/Gyn who works 2 days / month or more depending on the demand. For psychiatric care, cases are referred to the IMC clinic. The clinic director reported that there are about 2,000 - 2,500 displaced Syrians in Ramtha who are clinic beneficiaries, in addition to Jordanians from the local community. All services (clinic-based primary and secondary) are provided free-of-charge. Those in need for tertiary care are referred to Jordan University Hospital through JHAS Medina Clinic, and would be submitted to the UNHCR ECC for approval. This can only be offered to those registered with UNHCR. So far, and among all Syrians in Jordan (registered and un-registered) three thalassemia cases, 7 CRF cases and 22 cancer cases have been identified and referred to ECC.
JHAS had issued three reports so far, on the situation of the Syrians in Jordan (areas covered by JHAS clinics). The fourth report is due and will be forwarded to partners.
JHAS reports access to be difficult for Syrians in remote areas (Tafila and Karak).