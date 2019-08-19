Syria Refugee Response Plan Field Report

PURPOSE OF TRAVEL:

Based on the information shared by many international and national partners on the health and living conditions of displaced Syrians in Ramtha, a joint visit was organized by WHO, UNHCR, and UNFPA.

ACTUAL RESULTS/CONSTRAINTS:

(by sector)

UNHCR Offices: This is a spacious office area where Syrians are interviewed in preparation for their registration with UNHCR

Child Care Facility: Managed by Noor Al Hussein Foundation where children receive educational and recreational services. Children are grouped into three groups, 3-10 years, 11 – 18 years females and 11 – 18 years males. They receive informal educational classes and share a play area. They also receive PSS through games and discussions. Women receive health awareness sessions and information on personal and household hygiene. Those women reported usual household complaints, and very few reported on domestic violence. However, they said that at present, this was not a priority issue since they are suffering the trauma of displacement. It was observed by workers in this facility that lice infestation was common. Accordingly, UNFPA informed that anti-lice shampoo will be distributed in two weeks with the hygiene kits.

Primary Health Care Center: This is manned by one male GP (2-3 hours / day, sees a workload of 50+ cases per day, Syrians do not allow him to examine women, so a female doctor is also needed for an additional 3-hour shift) and one midwife (8 hours / day – morning shift, she provides RH services including supplying oral contraceptive pills and condoms, a total of 21 women received ANC in March and only one had PNC, cases in need of referral are referred to Ramtha Hospital, same for delivery care, Vaccines are provided on Mondays only, on which there is a high demand). Two other male nurses do evening and night shifts.

Nurses also do health education activities and awareness-raising. Masks are also being distributed. The pharmacy is well stocked for the needed medications, mainly those for the management of acute conditions (antibiotics, analgesics and antipyretics), and most of the medicines for the management of chronic diseases are also available. All services are provided free of charge.